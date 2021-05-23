Lt. Col. Zachary Counts, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, returns from a flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6689040 VIRIN: 210523-Z-QX261-0002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 22.14 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Airmen recover an aircraft after a mission [Image 7 of 7], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.