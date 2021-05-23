Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Airmen recover an aircraft after a mission [Image 2 of 7]

    157th Airmen recover an aircraft after a mission

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Dyment and Staff Sgt. Jessica Douglas, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron weapons loaders, perform a post-flight weapons check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6689037
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-QX261-0003
    Resolution: 6196x4130
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 5

    This work, 157th Airmen recover an aircraft after a mission [Image 7 of 7], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    AFCENT
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    PSAB

