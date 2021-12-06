Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Soldiers welcomed home [Image 8 of 8]

    Raider Soldiers welcomed home

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The Timms and Franquei Families cheer in preparation for reuiniting with their Soldiers during the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division welcome home ceremony June 8, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Raider Brigade, returning from a nine-month rotation to South Korea, was the first BCT in the Army to resume major training events, complete its deployment preparations and deploy in a COVID-19 environment. Standard Operating Procedures developed during this time were adopted across the Army to maintain mission readiness and global commitments in the face of the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6688927
    VIRIN: 210612-A-RJ036-008
    Resolution: 3076x2432
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Soldiers welcomed home [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Todd Pouliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home
    Raider Soldiers welcomed home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    Frontline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT