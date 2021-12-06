Raider Soldiers welcomed home

The Timms and Franquei Families cheer in preparation for reuiniting with their Soldiers during the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division welcome home ceremony June 8, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Raider Brigade, returning from a nine-month rotation to South Korea, was the first BCT in the Army to resume major training events, complete its deployment preparations and deploy in a COVID-19 environment. Standard Operating Procedures developed during this time were adopted across the Army to maintain mission readiness and global commitments in the face of the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot)

