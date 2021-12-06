Raider Soldiers welcomed home

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stand on Cottrell Field during the brigade's welcome home ceremony, June 12, 2021, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Raider Brigade supported U.S.Forces Korea COVID-19 mitigation efforts through its successful management of the quarantine facility (QFAC) for four months and received high praise for the quality and precision of support provided. The discipline of the BCT was demonstrated in having the lowest transmission rates amongst any unit on the peninsula and were successful in vaccinating over 73% of the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot)

