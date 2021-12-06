Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Soldiers welcomed home [Image 7 of 8]

    Raider Soldiers welcomed home

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stand on Cottrell Field during the brigade's welcome home ceremony, June 12, 2021, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Raider Brigade supported U.S.Forces Korea COVID-19 mitigation efforts through its successful management of the quarantine facility (QFAC) for four months and received high praise for the quality and precision of support provided. The discipline of the BCT was demonstrated in having the lowest transmission rates amongst any unit on the peninsula and were successful in vaccinating over 73% of the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 18:12
    This work, Raider Soldiers welcomed home [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Todd Pouliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    Frontline

