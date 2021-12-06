Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Tour [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Key leaders from the U.S. and Moroccan military attend a tour of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, where they were briefed on the ship's capabilities and strategic importance during Exercise African Lion at the Agadir Commercial Port in Agadir, Morocco, June 11, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 12:45
    Photo ID: 6688733
    VIRIN: 210612-A-JG911-977
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Morocco
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    African Lion
    African Lion 2021
    Royal Morrocan Armed Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT