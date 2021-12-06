Capt. Michael Concannon, Commanding Officer of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams gold crew, takes Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, Commander, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Gen. de Brigade Ahmed Bousserbat, Southern Zone J3, and other key leaders from the United States and Morocco armed forces on a tour of the HWW during Exercise African Lion at the Agadir Commercial Port in Agadir, Morocco, June 11, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

