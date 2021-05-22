Strait of Gibraltar Transit

210522-N-OI940-1058

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit the Strait of Gibraltar behind the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, May 22, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

