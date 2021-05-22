Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210522-N-OI940-1058
    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit the Strait of Gibraltar behind the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, May 22, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    This work, Strait of Gibraltar Transit [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

