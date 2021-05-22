Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strait of Gibtaltar Transit [Image 2 of 3]

    Strait of Gibtaltar Transit

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210522-N-OI940-1044
    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Brandon Kelly, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), stands small caliber action team (SCAT) watch on the ship's bridge wing during a straight transit, May 22, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6688461
    VIRIN: 210522-N-OI940-1044
    Resolution: 4032x2880
    Size: 708.38 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strait of Gibtaltar Transit [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strait of Gibraltar Transit
    Strait of Gibtaltar Transit
    Strait of Gibraltar Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT