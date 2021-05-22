Strait of Gibtaltar Transit

210522-N-OI940-1044
STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Brandon Kelly, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), stands small caliber action team (SCAT) watch on the ship's bridge wing during a straight transit, May 22, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6688461
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-OI940-1044
|Resolution:
|4032x2880
|Size:
|708.38 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
