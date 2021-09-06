Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Morocco [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Morocco

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 09, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aviation Handling) 2nd Class Sydney Payne, top, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Zachary Campbell install a safety railing along the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6688437
    VIRIN: 210609-N-GW139-1015
    Resolution: 4293x3066
    Size: 677.25 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Morocco [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morocco
    Atlantic Ocean
    US Navy
    deployment
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    #AfricanPartnerships

