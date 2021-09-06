ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 09, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aviation Handling) 2nd Class Sydney Payne, top, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Zachary Campbell install a safety railing along the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

