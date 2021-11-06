Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ongoing 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 13]

    Ongoing 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members drive a military vehicle on North Post during training operations June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members have already trained at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2021 for exercises and weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy has supported the training of at least 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. An annual-training record of 155,975 was set in fiscal year 2017. The installation's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Fort McCoy is also the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 00:01
    Photo ID: 6688409
    VIRIN: 210611-A-OK556-214
    Resolution: 588x880
    Size: 197.16 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ongoing 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

