Service members drive a military vehicle on North Post during training operations June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members have already trained at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2021 for exercises and weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy has supported the training of at least 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. An annual-training record of 155,975 was set in fiscal year 2017. The installation's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Fort McCoy is also the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 00:01 Photo ID: 6688400 VIRIN: 210611-A-OK556-802 Resolution: 841x641 Size: 219.22 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ongoing 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.