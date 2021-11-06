Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's Tarr Creek [Image 17 of 18]

    Fort McCoy's Tarr Creek

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A view of Tarr Creek, a trout stream, is shown June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s one of many trout streams at the installation that has brook trout as well as brown trout. All fisheries management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

