A view of Tarr Creek, a trout stream, is shown June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s one of many trout streams at the installation that has brook trout as well as brown trout. All fisheries management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6688363 VIRIN: 210611-A-OK556-126 Resolution: 3024x1700 Size: 2.95 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy's Tarr Creek [Image 18 of 18], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.