HQBN Change of Command, MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen M. McNeil, incoming commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, receives a lei during the HQBN change of command ceremony, June 10, 2021. Lt. Col. Carrie C. Batson relinquished command to McNeil. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6688011
|VIRIN:
|210611-M-SS016-0265
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
