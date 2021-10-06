Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQBN Change of Command, MCBH [Image 9 of 9]

    HQBN Change of Command, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen M. McNeil, incoming commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, receives a lei during the HQBN change of command ceremony, June 10, 2021. Lt. Col. Carrie C. Batson relinquished command to McNeil. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQBN Change of Command, MCBH [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

