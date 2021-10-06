U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen M. McNeil, incoming commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks to the audience during the HQBN change of command ceremony, June 10, 2021. Lt. Col. Carrie C. Batson relinquished command to McNeil. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6688010 VIRIN: 210611-M-SS016-0230 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.79 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HQBN Change of Command, MCBH [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.