U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen M. McNeil, incoming commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks to the audience during the HQBN change of command ceremony, June 10, 2021. Lt. Col. Carrie C. Batson relinquished command to McNeil. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6688010
|VIRIN:
|210611-M-SS016-0230
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
This work, HQBN Change of Command, MCBH [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
