Mark Wahlberg visits MCAS Miramar | F45 Grand Opening

Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Mark Wahlberg, an American actor, pose for pictures at a grand-opening ceremony for an F45 Training gym on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, on June 11, 2021. The F45 Training gym ceremony was conducted to promote awareness of the new training facility, and a select few had the opportunity to work out alongside Wahlberg during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

