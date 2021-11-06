Mark Wahlberg visits MCAS Miramar | F45 Grand Opening

Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Mark Wahlberg, an American actor, work out together at the F45 Training gym on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, on June 11, 2021. Dockery, and a selected few other service members and civilians, worked out during the grand-opening of the F45 Training gym alongside Wahlberg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

