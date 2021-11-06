Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mark Wahlberg visits MCAS Miramar | F45 Grand Opening [Image 3 of 5]

    Mark Wahlberg visits MCAS Miramar | F45 Grand Opening

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Rosales 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Mark Wahlberg, an American actor, work out together at the F45 Training gym on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, on June 11, 2021. Dockery, and a selected few other service members and civilians, worked out during the grand-opening of the F45 Training gym alongside Wahlberg. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6687993
    VIRIN: 210611-M-GP312-146
    Resolution: 4275x2850
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mark Wahlberg visits MCAS Miramar | F45 Grand Opening [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grand Opening
    Workout
    Fitness
    Gym
    Fit
    F45

