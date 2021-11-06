Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Capt. Marcus Canady, outgoing commander of Coast Guard Air Station Houston, takes the oath of office during a change-of-command ceremony at the air station in Houston, June 11, 2021. During the ceremony, Canady transferred command of the air station to Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Matson. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

