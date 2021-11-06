Coast Guard Capt. Marcus Canady, commander of Coast Guard Air Station Houston, stands at attention after his promotion to captain during a change-of-command ceremony at the air station in Houston, June 11, 2021. During the ceremony, Canady transferred command of the air station to Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Matson. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 16:47 Photo ID: 6687966 VIRIN: 210611-G-IA165-1032 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 17.06 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.