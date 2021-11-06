Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts change-of-command ceremony

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts change-of-command ceremony

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Capt. Marcus Canady, commander of Coast Guard Air Station Houston, stands at attention after his promotion to captain during a change-of-command ceremony at the air station in Houston, June 11, 2021. During the ceremony, Canady transferred command of the air station to Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Matson. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 16:47
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    ceremony
    promotion
    air station houston
    captain
    frocking
    coast guard

