    Coast Guard Air Station Houston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston holds change-of-command ceremony

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Cmdr. Ryan Matson and Capt. Marcus Canady conduct a personnel inspection during a change-of-command ceremony for Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Texas, June 11, 2021. Cmdr. Matson relieved Capt. Canady as the commanding officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 16:52
    Photo ID: 6687963
    VIRIN: 210611-G-VE919-1007
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Houston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station Houston
    change-of-command ceremony

