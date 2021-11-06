Capt. Marcus Canady poses for a photo during a change-of-command ceremony for Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Texas, June 11, 2021. Cmdr. Ryan Matson relieved Capt. Canady as the commanding officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6687961
|VIRIN:
|210611-G-VE919-1006
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Houston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
