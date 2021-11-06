Staff Sgt. Cory Blevines, an observer coach/trainer for 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, observes Soldiers of the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, during a vehicle recovery mission of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6687729
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-FK859-337
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
