    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 1 of 6]

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, an observer coach/trainer for 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, receives notional battlefield updates from Soldiers of the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, during a vehicle recovery mission of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6687725
    VIRIN: 210611-A-FK859-103
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Readiness

