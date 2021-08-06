Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Marine laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery [Image 14 of 14]

    WWII Marine laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Edward Brown, the eldest relative and nephew of U.S. Marine Pfc. John Middleswart, holds the national flag after a funeral at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, California, June 8, 2021. Middleswart’s remains were identified eighty years after his death aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and he was laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6687724
    VIRIN: 060821-M-XF840-1114
    Resolution: 1331x1996
    Size: 511.5 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    MCB Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton
    Funeral
    Marines
    USS Oklahoma
    Fort Rosecrans National
    Pfc. John Middleswart

