U.S. Marines escort the remains of Pfc. John Middleswart during a funeral at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, California, June 8, 2021. Middleswart’s remains were identified eighty years after his death aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and he was laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 14:15 Photo ID: 6687714 VIRIN: 060821-M-XF840-1032 Resolution: 5178x3452 Size: 2.26 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII Marine laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.