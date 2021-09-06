Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepared for emergencies [Image 1 of 3]

    Prepared for emergencies

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Smith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, poses for a photo at the Keesler Medical Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2021. Smith aims to become a registered nurse, like her mother and grandmother, by commissioning to become an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6687377
    VIRIN: 210609-F-LS100-1008
    Resolution: 5367x3577
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, Prepared for emergencies [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler
    Room
    Emergency
    81st HCOS

