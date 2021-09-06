U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Smith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, poses for a photo at the Keesler Medical Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2021. Smith aims to become a registered nurse, like her mother and grandmother, by commissioning to become an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6687377
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-LS100-1008
|Resolution:
|5367x3577
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepared for emergencies [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
