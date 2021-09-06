U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Smith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, disinfects the injection site for an IV at the Keesler Medical Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2021. Smith aims to become a registered nurse, like her mother and grandmother, by commissioning to become an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6687379 VIRIN: 210609-F-LS100-1109 Resolution: 5654x3769 Size: 2.49 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepared for emergencies [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.