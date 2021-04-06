Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Contracting Support Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    409th Contracting Support Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kimala D. Cox passes the unit colors to Col. Freddy L. Adams II, commander, both with the 409th Contracting Support Brigade during the Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, June 4, 2021 at Sembach, Germany. Cox relinquished command of the unit after three years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

