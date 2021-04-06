409th Contracting Support Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kimala D. Cox passes the unit colors to Col. Freddy L. Adams II, commander, both with the 409th Contracting Support Brigade during the Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, June 4, 2021 at Sembach, Germany. Cox relinquished command of the unit after three years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

