U.S. Soldiers, family and guests render honors as the U.S. and german national anthems play during the 409th Contracting Support Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at Sembach, Germany, June 4, 2021. Command Sgt. Maj. Kimala D. Cox relinquished command of the unit after three years of service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

