Airmen celebrate Pride Month

Staff Sgt. Rachael Brown joins Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing gathered in front of the Air National Guard Minuteman Statue with balloons and hand paint to show their support for the Department of Defense wide observation of Pride Month, June 6, 2021. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQI+ service members, and commit to an organization built on inclusion and dignity for all. It's what it means to serve with pride. (Ohio National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

