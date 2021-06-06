Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen celebrate Pride Month [Image 1 of 3]

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing gather in front of the Air National Guard Minuteman Statue with balloons and hand paint to show their support for the Department of Defense wide observation of Pride Month, June 6, 2021. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQI+ service members, and commit to an organization built on inclusion and dignity for all. It's what it means to serve with pride. (Ohio National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen celebrate Pride Month [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    The National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing
    Pride Month
    LGBTQI+

