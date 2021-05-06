ASAB’s Battle of the Badges

Defenders with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron perform wheelbarrow exercises during Battle of the Badges at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 5, 2021. The competition built the working relationship between defenders and firefighters, enabling them to work better as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey)

