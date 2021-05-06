Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB's Battle of the Badges

    ASAB’s Battle of the Badges

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron perform wheelbarrow exercises during Battle of the Badges at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 5, 2021. The competition built the working relationship between defenders and firefighters, enabling them to work better as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAB’s Battle of the Badges [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Austin J. Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deployed
    Kuwait
    386 ECES
    Battle of the Badges
    386 ESFS
    ASAB

