ASAB’s Battle of the Badges

A defender with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron takes part in team push-ups during Battle of the Badges at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 5, 2021. Firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron won the Battle of the Badges by a tie-breaker volleyball game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey)

Date Taken: 06.05.2021
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW