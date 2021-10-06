Saikaibashi Park COMREL

SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sasebo pick up trash at the Saikaibashi Park during a community relations (COMREL) event in Sasebo, Japan June 10, 2021. The COMREL event was organized by CFAS Religious Ministries as a way for members of the CFAS community to contribute to the base’s relationship with their host city through community service and beautification projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

