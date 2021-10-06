Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saikaibashi Park COMREL [Image 2 of 2]

    Saikaibashi Park COMREL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sasebo pick up trash at the Saikaibashi Park during a community relations (COMREL) event in Sasebo, Japan June 10, 2021. The COMREL event was organized by CFAS Religious Ministries as a way for members of the CFAS community to contribute to the base’s relationship with their host city through community service and beautification projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, Saikaibashi Park COMREL [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

