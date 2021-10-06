Saikaibashi Park COMREL

SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Arlicia Littstallworth and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Craig Friend, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo pick up trash along the Saikai Bridge during a community relations (COMREL) event at Saikaibashi Park in Sasebo, Japan June 10, 2021. The COMREL event was organized by CFAS Religious Ministries as a way for members of the CFAS community to contribute to the base’s relationship with their host city through community service and beautification projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

