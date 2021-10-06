Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th AMU maintainers recover F-15 Eagle [Image 4 of 7]

    67th AMU maintainers recover F-15 Eagle

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit begins an engine download during the recovery of an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. Recovering an F-15 requires a detailed inspection that is vital for the safety of both the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 01:10
    Photo ID: 6686805
    VIRIN: 210611-F-ZJ963-1126
    Resolution: 6694x5355
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th AMU maintainers recover F-15 Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    flight line
    F-15 Eagle
    jet
    maintainers
    67th AMU

