    67th AMU maintainers recover F-15 Eagle [Image 2 of 7]

    67th AMU maintainers recover F-15 Eagle

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Brandon Gipson, a weapons load crew member from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, aids in recovering an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. Recovering an F-15 requires a detailed inspection that is vital for the safety of both the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Kadena Air Base
    flight line
    F-15 Eagle
    jet
    maintainers
    67th AMU

