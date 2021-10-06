67th AMU maintainers recover F-15 Eagle

Airman 1st Class Brandon Gipson, a weapons load crew member from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, aids in recovering an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2021. Recovering an F-15 requires a detailed inspection that is vital for the safety of both the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

