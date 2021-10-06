Soldiers in Japan test for COVID-19 prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield

U.S. Army Spc. Tamra Green, a medic and Houston native assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, performs a COVID-19 nasal swab on Pfc. Jaime Soriana, a native of Tucson, Arizona, assigned to the Black Lions, on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 11, 2021. Green and Jenkins are currently on a 14-day restriction of movement prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield. In order to protect the safety of Soldiers, Japan Ground-Self Defense Force personnel and locals, all Black Lions Soldiers are being tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

