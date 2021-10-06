Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers in Japan test for COVID-19 prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers in Japan test for COVID-19 prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin A. Naylor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Tamra Green, a medic and Houston native assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, performs a COVID-19 nasal swab on Sgt. Christian Jenkins, also a medic and Philadelphia native assigned to the Black Lions, on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 11, 2021. Green and Jenkins are currently on a 14-day restriction of movement prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield. In order to protect the safety of Soldiers, Japan Ground-Self Defense Force personnel and locals, all Black Lions Soldiers are being tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6686798
    VIRIN: 210611-A-WG307-001
    Resolution: 6287x4191
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in Japan test for COVID-19 prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Black Lions
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

