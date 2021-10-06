U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Dale, 36th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, gives her remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 10, 2021. Dale came to the 36th CPTS from the USAF Academy, where she served as the executive officer and senior instructor, department of management, and the dean of faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 00:10 Photo ID: 6686783 VIRIN: 210610-F-ZP572-1051 Resolution: 4737x2970 Size: 4.84 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dale takes command of the 36 CPTS/WSA [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.