    Dale takes command of the 36 CPTS/WSA [Image 3 of 4]

    Dale takes command of the 36 CPTS/WSA

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Dale, 36th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, gives her remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 10, 2021. Dale came to the 36th CPTS from the USAF Academy, where she served as the executive officer and senior instructor, department of management, and the dean of faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 00:10
    Photo ID: 6686782
    VIRIN: 210610-F-ZP572-1047
    Resolution: 2690x1637
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dale takes command of the 36 CPTS/WSA [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

