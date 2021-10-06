Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez honored in dignified transfer June 10

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez of Newbury Park, California, June 10, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Alvarez was assigned to FAST Co., Central Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Bahrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

