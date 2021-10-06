Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez honored in dignified transfer June 10 [Image 1 of 3]

    Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez honored in dignified transfer June 10

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Jason Minto 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez of Newbury Park, California, June 10, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Alvarez was assigned to FAST Co., Central Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Bahrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 21:30
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: NEWBURY PARK, CA, US
