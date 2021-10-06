Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Homeport Swap [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Homeport Swap

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 10, 2021) – The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, Va. June 10, 2021. Philippine Sea is completing a homeport swap from Naval Station Mayport, Fla. To Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 19:04
    Photo ID: 6686549
    VIRIN: 210610-N-PW494-0162
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Homeport Swap [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    Mayport
    Norfolk
    Cruiser
    CG 58

