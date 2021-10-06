USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Homeport Swap

NORFOLK, Va. (June 10, 2021) – The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, Va. June 10, 2021. Philippine Sea is completing a homeport swap from Naval Station Mayport, Fla. To Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)
