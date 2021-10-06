The 36th Contracting Squadron held an “Oath of Office” Ceremony for recently minted Department of the Air Force employees on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As part of the Joint Region Marianas realignment, ten Department of the Navy Contracting professionals transferred to the Department of the Air Force. The unit held this ceremony in order to show their appreciation for the dedicated civil servants assigned to the squadron. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 18:25
|Photo ID:
|6686443
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-F3708-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x958
|Size:
|107.91 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Contracting Squadron civilians participate in "Oath of Office" Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT