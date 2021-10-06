Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Contracting Squadron civilians participate in "Oath of Office" Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    36th Contracting Squadron civilians participate in &quot;Oath of Office&quot; Ceremony

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Contracting Squadron held an “Oath of Office” Ceremony for recently minted Department of the Air Force employees on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As part of the Joint Region Marianas realignment, ten Department of the Navy Contracting professionals transferred to the Department of the Air Force. The unit held this ceremony in order to show their appreciation for the dedicated civil servants assigned to the squadron. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:25
    Photo ID: 6686443
    VIRIN: 210610-F-F3708-1002
    Resolution: 1280x958
    Size: 107.91 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Contracting Squadron civilians participate in "Oath of Office" Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base

