The 36th Contracting Squadron held an “Oath of Office” Ceremony for recently minted Department of the Air Force employees on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As part of the Joint Region Marianas realignment, ten Department of the Navy Contracting professionals transferred to the Department of the Air Force. The unit held this ceremony in order to show their appreciation for the dedicated civil servants assigned to the squadron. (Courtesy photo)

