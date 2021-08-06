210608-N-NM271-1082 SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2021) – Fireman Sebastian Kelly, from Little Rock, Ark., performs maintenance on a lube oil filter aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6686437
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-NM271-1082
|Resolution:
|3833x2555
|Size:
|934.54 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210608-N-NM271-1082 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT