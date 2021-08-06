210608-N-NM271-1031 SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2021) – Retail Specialist 1st Class Mario Quintana, left, from Chicago, cuts Culinary Specialist 1st Class Justin Folsom’s hair in the ship’s barbershop aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6686435
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-NM271-1031
|Resolution:
|5229x3486
|Size:
|843.29 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210608-N-NM271-1031 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
