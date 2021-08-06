Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210608-N-NM271-1031 SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2021) – Retail Specialist 1st Class Mario Quintana, left, from Chicago, cuts Culinary Specialist 1st Class Justin Folsom’s hair in the ship’s barbershop aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:09
    Photo ID: 6686435
    VIRIN: 210608-N-NM271-1031
    Resolution: 5229x3486
    Size: 843.29 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

