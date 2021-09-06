Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition 2021

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Spc. Justin Earnhart, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, pulls security while wearing a joint service general purpose mask during an exercise in the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 9 2021. The Best Warrior Competition evaluates a Soldier’s physical ability, tactical performance and knowledge of Army regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens) (This photo was edited from its original version)

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    M4 Carbine
    M50 joint service general purpose mask

