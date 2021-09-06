Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition 2021

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ramiro Rangel, Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and Spc. Justin Earnhart, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, take a knee during the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 9, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition evaluates a Soldier’s physical ability, tactical performance and knowledge of Army regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens) (This photo was edited from its original version)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6686044
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-JF826-1002
|Resolution:
|5467x3645
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
