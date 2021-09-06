Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ramiro Rangel, Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and Spc. Justin Earnhart, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, take a knee during the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 9, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition evaluates a Soldier’s physical ability, tactical performance and knowledge of Army regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens) (This photo was edited from its original version)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition 2021

    TAGS

    M4 Carbine
    Army South
    Best Warrior Competiton

