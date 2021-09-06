Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition 2021

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ramiro Rangel, Army South Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and Spc. Justin Earnhart, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, take a knee during the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 9, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition evaluates a Soldier’s physical ability, tactical performance and knowledge of Army regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens) (This photo was edited from its original version)

